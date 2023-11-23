RGU conducts SWAYAM-NPTEL awareness workshop

RONO HILLS, 22 Nov: Over 120 participants attended a one-day awareness workshop on ‘SWAYAM-NPTEL’ organized by the faculty of engineering and technology, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, here at RGU on Wednesday.

RGU vice chancellor prof. Saket Kushwaha in a message, mentioned that NPTEL is an initiative of the ministry of education, GOI, under which IITs and IISc offer online certificate courses through MOOCs platform SWAYAM in various courses like engineering, basic sciences, humanities, social sciences, management, law and health sciences.

He also stated that the workshop will help in introducing the faculty members with innovative teaching methods and online learning tools used by NPTEL.

Department of economics professor Sushanta Kumar Nayak and joint registrar (academics) Dr. Nani Tamang Jose also spoke.

RGU SWAYAM coordinator Tsering D. Megeji highlighted the importance of NPTEL courses and SWAYAM platform from university’s perspective and highlighted various issues like lack of sufficient number of SWAYAM examination centres in Arunachal Pradesh and examination registration fees.

Faculty of engineering and technology dean prof. Utpal Bhattacharjee underscored the significance of SWAYAM NPTEL courses in the evolving educational scenario of maintaining a uniform standard of education irrespective of the learner’s geographical location.

During the technical session, resource person from NPTEL, IIT Madras prof. Shib Sankar Das informed about all the NPTEL courses offered by the SWAYAM-NPTEL platform. He informed about registration and enrollment in the SWAYAM-NPTEL courses and explained about the marking and grading system of the courses.

Department of electronics and communication engineering head Dr. Maibam Sanju Meetei and computer science and engineering convenor Bhaskar Jyoti Chutia were also present.