NE India Fashion Week concludes

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: The NE India Fashion Week organized by NGO ‘One Arunachal’ has left a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts and cultural connoisseurs alike.

More than 30 designers and weavers from across the region showcased their creations at the three-day event which concluded on Tuesday.

The grand finale featured a stellar line up of top designers, including Angie Ngoba Namchoom, Yajir Mara, Bezai Jaboju, Jibom Roley, Konyak weaver Angap, Siang Yangda Waii, Yana In Style and Joram Nampi.

The evening was marked by a fashion show by

designer Anandita Karmakar and a live performance by actress-model-singer Zoe Soans.

NE India Fashion Week CEO and designer Yana Ngoba Chakpu, the visionary behind the extravaganza, expressed her gratitude towards the participants, sponsors, and the community for making the event a tremendous success.

The event, with its focus on inclusion, empowerment and preservation of cultural heritage, achieved its goal of uniting local designers and artisans to showcase the richness of handlooms and handicrafts from the region.

On 19 November, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the fashion week followed by a display of designs, starting with the Weaves of Galo tribe by Divyangjan weaver/designer Jiyi Ete.

The audience was kept enthralled with captivating sequences such as Dimoria’s by Swabalambi, Weaves of Zeme Naga by Divyangjan weaver Ikelule Pame and a performance by the Bamboo Jumping party.

The second day saw presentation of top designers, each contributing to the celebration of North Eastern craftsmanship.

The day featured a special showcase of designs from Arunachal Pradesh by Gleam Dive, designs by Dimasa weaver Ritu Daulagaphu, and a thrilling performance by folk musician Warklung Phu Ningding.

Top designers including Neeta Sidisow, Nang Watika Mantaw, Nang Wenika Namchoom and Rupa Rebe showcased their creations, accompanied by live performances from Apatani folk singer Tapi Uka and Arunachal Idol-fame singer Markio Tanaldo. (PTI)