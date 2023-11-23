Child scientists from 85 schools will present 72 projects during Children’s Science Congress 2023

ITANAGAR, 22 Nov: Child scientists from 85 schools will present 72 projects during the two-day state-level Children’s Science Congress 2023, which began at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre at IG Park here on Wednesday.

“Understanding eco-system for health and well being” is the focal theme of the science congress this year.

Science & technology secretary Repo Ronya, who inaugurated the science congress, stressed on the need to develop scientific temperament among the school children.

“It is important to empower students with skill-based training as the development of our economy depends upon them,” Ronya said, and exhorted the teachers to promote innovative thinking among the students.

He also highlighted the rich natural resources of the state and the importance of basic science for sustainable development.

Dera Natung Govt College principal Dr. MQ Khan, while highlighting the genesis and uniqueness of the National Children’s Science Congress, urged students “to be part of the solution not the problem.”

AP State Council for Science & Technology director-cum-member secretary CD Mungyak highlighted the journey of Children’s Science Congress in the state since the last two decades.

A total of 72 child scientists from 25 districts are participating in the 31st edition of science congress.