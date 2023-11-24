Awareness prog on career in RBI

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Eighty-three students of various departments of Dera Natung Govt College (DNGC) here participated in an awareness programme on career prospects in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), conducted at the college by the RBI’s Itanagar branch, in collaboration with DNGC’s commerce department, on Wednesday.

Commerce HoD (i/c) Dr Wangda G Gyana highlighted the importance of organising such programmes for the students, while DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan highlighted the prevalent problem of unemployment in the state and the nation.

He lauded the RBI for conducting the programme, and encouraged the students to “grab such opportunities and reap maximum benefit out of such programmes.”

RBI Itanagar Branch Manager Raju Manpang presented a brief on the history and functions of the RBI, and on the salary, promotional aspects and other benefits attached with a career in the RBI.

RBI Itanagar Branch Assistant Manager Chhouraj Kumar Deori conducted a quiz competition among the students, and prizes were given to the winners.