Mock exercises on earthquake scenario organised

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: A ‘mega’ mock exercise on ‘earthquake scenario’ was conducted at various locations of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Thursday.

A hypothetical earthquake scenario was created during the mock exercise to check the preparedness level of the district and activation of the incidence response team (IRT) to tackle such disaster.

The IRT was supervised by incident commander and ICR ADC Shweta Nagarkoti, who oversaw the overall operation of the IRT, including rescue operation, man and machineries, food, etc.

Once the earthquake siren was blown, calls were received by the district emergency operating centre, led by nodal officer and Itanagar CO Mary Tanyang, to provide help, and accordingly, the IRT was activated by the team.

On being informed about the disaster, EAC Takam Nicholas, who was the planning section chief, prepared the incident action plan with the help of the IRT.

“Rescue vehicles were mobilised at the staging site, and were later sent to various locations for rescue operation,” informed staging area manager, Inspector Yomken Riram.

SDPO Kengo Dirchi, who was the operations section chief, looked after the deployment of the rescue vehicles and the search and rescue operation. Ambulances and fire tenders were put into service as and where required.

Medical aid posts were set up at various locations to respond and to provide medical aid to the injured, under the supervision of nodal officer Dr Giri Tali.

National Disaster Management Authority coordinator Sudhir Bahl, along with state Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom, visited the incident sites and took stock of the situation.

A relief camp was also set up at the Govt Upper Primary School in Niti Vihar to provide shelter to the victims, under the supervision of nodal officer and Itanagar CDPO Kago Lod Asha.

Personnel from the police department, the fire & emergency services, the NDRF, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDRF), and the CRPF, besides aapda mitras, NCC cadets, and other volunteers participated in the mock exercise.

District Disaster Management Officer Moromi Dodum Sonam informed that the mock exercise was conducted at Kingcup Public School, Niti Vihar, Itanagar; the tax & excise commissioner’s office in C Sector, Itanagar; Itafort Upper Primary Health Centre, C Sector, Itanagar; Alexander House, Niti Vihar, Itanagar; and Division IV link bridge, F Sector, Itanagar.

ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said that such exercise should be carried out more often to generate awareness about the various aspects of disasters, “as well as to train the people in how to conduct themselves during disasters.”

Following the mock exercise, a debriefing session was held by the SDMA.

Similar mock exercises were conducted also in Papum Pare, West Siang, Longding, West Kameng, East Siang, Upper Siang and other districts. (DIPROs)