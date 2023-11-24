DCM reviews transmission & distribution system, urges DCs to resolve pending issues by Dec

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the power and the NCER portfolios, convened a meeting with officers of the power, the forest and the land management departments and deputy commissioners to review the pending issues concerning implementation of the ‘Comprehensive scheme for strengthening of transmission & distribution system in Arunachal Pradesh’ (CSST&DS-AP)’ project, at the civil secretariat here on Thursday.

Highlighting the significance of the project to ensure reliable and uninterrupted power supply to all parts of the state, the DCM urged the deputy commissioners to take up the scheme on priority. He asked them to “take up the pending land issues, gear up the acquisition of land, and resolve all pending issues by 24 December.”

Mein also suggested creating a separate cell for the project and seeking help from the local representatives to resolve the complicated issues.

Various measures to expedite the implementation of the scheme and to ensure on-time completion of all pending projects were also discussed in the meeting.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, the DCM’s adviser Anupam Tangu, Power Commissioner Ankur Garg, Power Secretary RK Sharma, LM Secretary AK Singh, Chief Engineer (Transmission) TK Tara, PowerGrid CGM PVS Sudhagar, PGCIL GM Vineet Kumar, DCs, DFOs and DLRSOs from 20 districts attended the meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)