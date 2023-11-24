Team taken on tour to Kaziranga

BHALUKPONG, 23 Nov: A 22-member team was taken on a two-day tour to the Kaziranga National Park in Assam to help them learn how to promote community-based tourism in Tippi and Bhalukpong in West Kameng district.

The team, comprising members of various tribes, explored the Kaziranga National Park and Orchid Park, and learnt about community-based tourism and conservation.

The Bhalukpong ZPM, the EAC, and panchayat leaders had flagged off the tour on 21 November. It concluded on Thursday.

The participants attended an orientation and interaction programme with tourism stakeholders in Kohora range. They also went on a safari at the national park and visited the orchid park.

The team was apprised of ‘community involvement in tourism roles’ and how the Orchid Park Association contributed to cultural preservation, creation of vibrant attractions, and employment opportunities. (DIPRO)