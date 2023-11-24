AU Fest-2023 concludes on positive note

LEKHI, 23 Nov: The ‘AU Fest-2023’ of Arunodaya University (AU) here concluded on a positive note at the university campus on Thursday.

Naharlagun Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo, who addressed the valedictory function, exhorted the students to utilise their potential in the right direction to achieve their objectives in life.

Congratulating the students who excelled in various competitions during the four-day fest, Gambo reminded the students to not lose focus on their studies.

“We often consider college or university life as a phase in life to have fun to the fullest. No doubt this stage of our life should be enjoyed, but we should not go astray from our primary objective of achieving success in life,” he said.

“College or university life is the last stage in our life to work hard and groom our talents and skills for greater future roles in society. It is the stepping stone for the leap of success in life,” the SP added.

Gambo also spoke about drug abuse, rash driving, and misuse of social media.

Higher & Technical Education State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra, who also attended the programme, urged the students to imbibe qualities such as determination, humility, politeness, positivity, sincerity, self-discipline, and a sense of responsibility as future leaders of the nation.

AU pro-chancellor Dr VN Sharma in his address said that the various platforms provided by the university, such as AU Fest, would “aid the students in grooming their talents and inspire them going forward in life.”

The four-day event featured literary, sports and cultural competitions among four houses: Everest, Shivalik, Nanda, and Niligiri.