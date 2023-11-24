Tourism dept team participates in int’l tourism mart

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh tourism department participated in the 11th edition of the International Tourism Mart, held in Shillong (Meghalaya) from 21 to 23 November.

The contingency comprised Tourism Director KN Damo, Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam, tourism officers, tourism stakeholders, and artisans, headed by Tourism Secretary Swapnil M Naik.

The International Tourism Mart is an annual event organised by the union tourism ministry in one of the Northeast states on rotation, with the aim of providing a bigger platform to the region’s stakeholders vis-à-vis “potential buyer and seller, and end consumer to have face-to-face interaction, network, educate and conduct business mutually, both nationally and overseas,” the department informed in a release.

The event was attended by 28 international delegations from 18 countries, and 50 domestic buyers from different parts of the country. It was inaugurated by union MoS for Tourism Shripad Yasho Naik, in the presence of Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma and Tourism Ministry Secretary V Vidhyavati.

Arunachal’s exhibition stall showcased various handicraft and handloom products. The artisans from Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts presented live demonstrations on making mats and war coats, respectively. Intricate beads work from Longding district was also displayed.

Naik presented details of various aspects of tourism in Arunachal.

Panel discussions on ‘Reshaping Northeast through strategic connectivity’, ‘Travel for life’, ‘Sustainable development of destinations in Northeast’, adventure tourism, etc, were held, besides a special session with the district collectors of the ‘vibrant villages’ of Arunachal and Sikkim.

“A large number of international and domestic counterparts expressed interest in collaborating during a B2B meeting, in which tour operators and homestay owners from Arunachal Pradesh actively participated,” the department said.