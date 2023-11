APAPA selects 22 players for Men’s & Women’s Senior Atya Patya National C’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Atya Patya Association (APAPA) has selected 11 men and an equal number of women players for the 36th Men’s and the 32nd Women’s Senior Atya Patya National Championship, to be held in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from 26 to 29 November.

The team

Men: Bhanu Lollen, Prem Tagang, Gyamar Rahul, Bulang John, Hari Lamgu, Ralung Doka, Kamnia Lusi Leya Tamin, Tagio Yekar, Joseph Lamgu, Ram Tagang, and Joney Ori.

Women: Tamchi Anam, Nabam Youma, Mingmar Lamu, Laxmi Yekar, Suman Yekar, Mary Lamgu, Toko Amapai, Samne Weshi, Deba Ori, Bulang Jenny, and Langkung Adam.

Shakti Lamgu is the teach coach.