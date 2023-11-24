VKVs shine at 31st State-level National Children’s Science Congress

ITANAGAR, 23 Nov: Ten projects have been selected to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the 31st National Children Science Congress, 2023. The selection was made during the 31st State-level National Children Science Congress (NCSC), which concluded here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology Director CD Mungyak said that “the NCSC platform, initiated by the central and the state governments, aims to bring out the innate skills and talents of students in order to develop scientific temper and outlook.”

Itanagar-based Botanical Survey of India Regional Centre’s Head Scientist-E, Dr VK Rawat, in his valedictory address urged the teachers to “actively motivate the

students to participate in NCSC and other scientific activities, as well, towards choosing pure science as a career.”

He also appealed to the child scientists to “be the torchbearers in inculcating the scientific temperament and innovative ideas with the help of your projects, and propagate scientific awareness in the society.”

The projects were evaluated by a panel of judges comprising NIT Jote Biotechnology Department Assistant Professor Dr Pallabi Kalita Hui, NERIST Agriculture Department Assistant Professor M Ukil Singh, and NERIST Agriculture Department Assistant Professor Arun Kumar Choudhry.

The participants were awarded with prizes, mementos, and certificates.

The top 10 selected projects are: