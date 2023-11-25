CM concerned over slow pace of TAH work

[ Karda Natam ]

PAYENG, 24 Nov: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has taken serious note of the slow pace of work on the Potin to Pagin (Package 5) stretch of the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH).

Expressing dissatisfaction over the slow speed of the work, the CM directed the principal secretary to discuss the matter with the executing agency to expedite the work.

The chief minister had during a public meeting here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday admitted that the construction of the highway is progressing at a slow pace.

A couple of months ago, Khandu had said that construction work under Package 5 would be completed by November this year.