DCM releases book authored by fmr IPR DD Denhang Bosai

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein released a book titled The Long Journey: Memoirs and Anecdotes, authored by former information & public relations (IPR) deputy director (DD) Denhang Bosai, at a book launch event hosted by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) at the JN State Museum auditorium here on Friday.

Mein in his address said that Bosai’s endeavour “goes beyond the realm of literary contribution and introduces a roadmap for the youths of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“The insights within these pages are a guide to navigating challenges, fostering resilience, and instilling a proactive mindset essential for shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh,” Mein said, and added that “the thought-provoking articles by Bosai are anticipated to act as an inspiration for the younger generation in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Underlining “Arunachal’s wealth of stories stemming out of diverse cultural heritage,” Mein said that “the diverse literary forms like poetry, drama, folklore and rhapsodies of the tribal societies can be compiled into accessible books.”

“Through such initiative, we can also translate the literature written in local scripts into English, ensuring a wider audience,” he added, and suggested to the APLS to initiate such work.

The DCM said that “the books so published can be purchased by the government and distributed to various libraries across the state for the youths and the younger generations to read.”

The Long Journey is a compilation of articles written by the author from various perspectives during his long service in the IPR department and published in various newspapers in the state. Bosai’s insightful articles delve into critical youth-centric issues, addressing challenges that resonate with the young minds of Arunachal.

Issues that have the potential to stifle the state’s progress and the importance of recognising responsibilities along with rights are thoughtfully explored within the pages of this memoir.

For instance, the book touches upon topics such as the bandh culture being a scourge and the need for nipping it in the bud; pervasive negativity and pessimism choking Arunachal’s growth; knowing one’s responsibilities and not only one’s rights; drug addiction, alcoholism, 50 glorious years of Arunachal, the state’s long journey from being a secluded entity, and so on.

The event was attended by, among others, APLS president YD Thongchi, Research Director Kango Tayeng, APLS general secretary Mukul Pathak, APLS Lower Subansiri district president Dr Hage Tabyo, and others. (DCM’s PR Cell)