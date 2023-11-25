Sanlom Sumnyan wins Miss Chalo Loku-2023 title

KHONSA, 24 Nov: Sanlom Sumnyan won the title of Miss Chalo Loku-2023 in the grand finale at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Thursday night.

Nineteen-year-old Sumnyan is the daughter of late Wanye Sumnyan, of Kapu village. She was awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The first and the second runner-up titles were won by Nyamthian Tangjang and Phebung Wangsu, respectively. Tangjang and Wangsu were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000, respectively.

The judges were Dr Chanwang Mongchan, Alenso Chai and Senya Lowang.

Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte presented the awards to the winners.

Pongte appealed to all to maintain unity, peace and social harmony for rapid development of Tirap district.

Tirap SP Rahul Gupta lauded the rich, vibrant and colourful tribal festivals of Arunachal, and described them as being “among the most vibrant and colourful festivals of the country.” He urged the community members to embrace modernity without forsaking their ancestral culture.

The function was attended by MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong and Chakat Aboh, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, and the ZPMs of Khonsa, Khela-Bunding and Changlang, and others.

The 55th Nocte Chalo Loku celebration committee organised the beauty contest. (DIPRO)