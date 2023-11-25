EPFO to hold district outreach prog from 28 Nov

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, special state office, Itanagar is going to hold district outreach programme- ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ at Ziro, Bomdila, Tawang, Daporijo, Palin, Koloriang, Tato and Yingkiong on 28 November next.

The outreach programme is aimed at generating awareness about the benefits of EPF & MP Act,1952 and its schemes for the employees/workers engaged in the organised sector. It is also aimed at redressing the grievances of various stakeholders-employees, employers, pensioners and their representatives, informed a release from regional P. F. commissioner-II, Itanagar.