National-level workshop on production techs

PASIGHAT, 24 Nov: A two-day national-level workshop on ‘Advanced production technologies and entrepreneurships development prospects in arecanut, mushroom and ginger crops in context to Northeast region’ was organised by the horticulture department at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on 23 and 24 November.

The workshop was attended by 103 progressive farmers, besides members of SHGs of East Siang and neighbouring Assam.

Addressing the participants, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering highlighted “the potential of the horticulture sector due to the presence of tropical, subtropical and temperate climate in the state.” He also emphasised on the importance of dignity of labour and commercialisation of horticulture in the state.

Pasighat-based Apex University pro-vice chancellor Somnath Roy Chowdhury spoke on the importance of value addition to crops, saying that it can “change the economic status of our farmers.”

East Siang KVK Head Dr SM Hussain spoke about “the potential of arecanut, mushroom and ginger crops in the region for sustainable farming and area expansion.”

Mushroom consultant Dr Daya Ram, Bihar-based Central Agriculture University’s Dr Rajendra Prasad, CHF Plant Pathology Department Professor Dr P Raja, and CHF Plant Pathology Department Associate Professor Dr RC Shakywar delivered lectures on various topics related to production technology, spawn production, and post-harvest handling of mushrooms.

Assam-based CMCRI senior scientist Dr LS Singh and CHF Fruit Science Department Associate Professor Dr Barun Singh presented details on commercial production technology for arecanut crop.

Guwahati (Assam)-based Spice Board Deputy Director Dr DM Barman and Sikkim Horticulture Department Additional Director Biju Pariyar guided the participants with regard to advanced production technology and recent approaches in post-harvest handling and value addition to ginger crop.

The two-day programme was attended also by extension functionaries from different districts, including Pasighat SDHO Oyin Tayeng, Bilat HDO Nuka Dai, Ruksin HDO Dr Aido Taloh, and Mebo HMO Bini Tagom. (DIPRO)