Tara dedicates 92 projects to Doimukh

DOIMUKH, 24 Nov: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara dedicated 92 projects, executed from 2019-2023 by various departments, to the public of Doimukh, Gumto and Banderdewa circles during a function organised at the SDO ground here on Friday.

Out of the 92 completed projects dedicated to the public, 12 are under the PWD, five under the RWD, six under the power department, nine under the education department, 49 under the PHED, eight under the WRD, and three under the UD department.

Some of the major projects are the development of an all-weather road from Tani Happa village to the Green Gold Integrated Farm in Tarajuli; an 11 KV line from Doimukh to RGU-6Km; installation of a 100 KVA substation from Potung Colony to Dull Happa; augmentation and extension of water supply to RGU; augmentation and extension of water supply to Banderdewa; augmentation and strengthening of water supply in Denka village, PMGSY road from the NEEPCO to Lekha, Emchi to Amba, Doimukh to Buka-II, etc.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said: “Holding mass centralised inaugural programme is economical both in terms of money and time, and gives a bird’s-eye view of the major projects completed within the given timeframe.”

He requested the public to take ownership of the government assets and protect them.

Lauding the heads of offices for completing the projects within the deadlines, Tara said that “this will serve the public, and a cohesive team spirit, beyond any party affiliations, is the mantra to deliverance of good service to the people.”

Iterating his will to “further glorify Doimukh subdivision, which is one of the oldest subdivisions, established way back in 1948,” Tara sought support and cooperation from the people of Doimukh in this regard.

The MLA informed that a similar inaugural programme had been held in Balijan in July, where 156 projects were dedicated to the public of Balijan circle.

Some of the important projects inaugurated in Balijan were the new office building of the ADC; the office of the Sangdupota WRD AE; a steel girder bridge with RCC decking over the Papum river at Ramghat; and bridges over the Mugoli, Tengabari, Lenka, Hollongi, and Drupa rivers.

Sangdupota ZPM Hina Camdir Tok, Gumto ZPM Chukhu Bablu, senior citizens Ganya Lazi, Yorum Nilo, Phasang Sikap and Nabam Pali, and SDO Tana Yaho also spoke.

SP Taru Gusar, PRI leaders, heads of offices, GBs and the public of Gumto, Doimukh and Banderdewa circles attended the event. (DIPRO)