MEDP on food processing concludes

ZIRO, 24 Nov: A NABARD-sponsored 15-day micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on ‘food processing and value addition to kiwis, plums and pears’ for 30 SHG members concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The programme was conducted by the Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (SPMCSL) here, under the aegis of the Apatani Baptist Church Association (ABA).

The valedictory/certificate distribution function was attended by, among others, NABARD District Development Manager (DDM) Mewang Lowang, ABA board members, and members of the “rural welfare department (RWD), a subsidiary of the ABA,” the NABARD informed in a release.

The SPMCSL chairman presented an overview of the training programme, and the trainees were felicitated based on their punctuality, sincerity and enterprising attitude, it said.

The DDM said that “the NABARD has been continuously making efforts in creating and enabling environment for promotion of livelihoods of the SHG members.”

The trained SHG members were advised to avail of loans under the MUDRA Yojana and the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme to fund their initial business operations.

He spoke also about the promotional programmes of the NABARD and the ongoing special drive of the central government to facilitate universal access to concessional institutional credit by issuing kisan credit cards to maximum number of eligible farmers.

RWD chairman Tanyang Tado, its executive secretary Rev Tallo Apa, and ABA and RWD secretary Tanyang Pombo also spoke, the release said.