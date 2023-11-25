Work to ensure state’s development: Rebia to youths

ITANAGAR, 24 Nov: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia exhorted the youths of the state to become responsible citizens and work with commitment to ensure that the state reaches new heights of development.

Rebia was speaking during the inaugural ceremony of the state-level ‘Yuva Utsav-2023’, held at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Friday.

“We should always see the positive aspect and try to support the administration and the government for better development of our area, state and region. We should also try to support the mega projects which are being taken up by the state and the central governments and, instead of obstructing the development process, resolve any issue through proper discussion,” he said.

The Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan’s (NYKS) Northeast regional director Inkhuanguang, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, state BJP Kisan Morcha president Gumsen Lollen, and Upper Subansiri district NYK youth officer Himanshu Sagar also spoke.

Around 300 youths from across the state are taking part in the event, which is being organised by the NYKS’ state unit from 24 to 25 November.