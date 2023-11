NAROTTAMNAGAR, 27 Nov: The Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) here in Tirap district beat Govt Town Secondary School, Khonsa 5-4 via penalty shootout in the final match of the 11th district-level U-17 Subroto Cup at Mahavir Stadium here on Monday.

The match went to tie-breaker after the teams were tied 2-2 at full time.

The winning team will represent Tirap at the state-level Subroto Cup, scheduled to be conducted from the second week of next month in Basar, Leparada. (DIPRO)