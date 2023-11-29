Guv seeks people’s cooperation for rapid development of state

ITANAGAR, 28 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik sought the people’s cooperation and contribution for rapid development of the state.

Saying that Arunachal Pradesh is making progress in every sector, Parnaik reiterated that cooperation and contribution of the people are required “to enhance the pace of development.”

On Tuesday, Parnaik visited Hurii, one of the ‘vibrant’ border villages in remote Damin circle of Kurung Kumey district, and interacted with the GBs, panchayat members, government officials and villagers there. Local MLA Lokam Tassar was also present at the meeting.

The governor exhorted the villagers to encourage their children to go to schools and colleges, maintain cleanliness and hygiene, protect the flora and fauna, and assist the state machinery in implementing welfare programmes, schemes and projects in their area.

Highlighting the aim of the Viksit Bharat Sankapl Yatra, “with special focus on tribal communities,” he exhorted the villagers to “avail benefits from the central government programmes and schemes,” and advised those who are yet to avail of the benefits to “get yourselves registered.”

Parnaik asked the government officials to “work on a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100 per cent saturation is achieved.”

He laid the onus on the district administration and the elected representatives to reach out to the distant villages “to accomplish the target before the coming Republic Day.”

“In order to take development to border areas, the government of India has initiated the Vibrant Villages Programme, where basic needs of the people will be addressed,” the governor said, adding that “it is a collaborative developmental approach and requires concerted effort of the local habitants and the security forces.”

Stating that security forces are for the security and wellbeing of the people in the area, the governor commended the villagers for maintaining cordial relations with the security forces.

Later, he interacted with the officers and personnel of the Rajputana Rifles, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Border Roads Organisation stationed in Hurii.

He advised them to “carry out regular training and remain alert while patrolling at the line of actual control.”

The governor also advised the security forces to guide the youths of the area to join the Indian armed forces. (Raj Bhavan)