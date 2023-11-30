DTO inspects preps for BasCon 6.0

BASAR, 29 Nov: Leparada District Tourism Officer (DTO) TK Kopak on Wednesday inspected the preparations for BasCon 6.0, which is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 December at the confluence of the Hie and the Kidi rivers in Basar in Leparada district.

BasCon or ‘Basar Confluence’ is a tourism festival aimed at harnessing the tourism potential of the area, where the art, culture and heritage of the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, especially the Galo community, are showcased.

Kopak was accompanied by festival committee chairman Moto Gara during the visit.