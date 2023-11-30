Renovation of Namchick bridge starts, traffic advisory issued

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMCHIK, 29 Nov: The bridge over the Namchick river along the Miao-Jagun road, near the Namchick police check post, is in a dilapidated condition and needs urgent renovation. If not renovated immediately, the bridge may collapse anytime and vehicular movement will be affected.

Hence, in view of the seriousness of the situation, Kharsang Executive Magistrate Noklem Wangjen has issued an order for closure of traffic movement on the bridge from 6 am of 29 November till completion of the repair work.

The magistrate has issued a traffic advisory also, to be in force during the repair work.

As per the traffic advisory, the traffic coming from Changlang HQ-Jagun-Margherita towards Kharsang-Miao-Bordumsa via Namchick check gate has to be diverted from Jagun towards Jairampur, on NH 315, and from Jairampur towards Kharsang on NH 215.

The traffic coming from Miao-Kharsang-Bordumsa has to be diverted towards NH 215 from Namchick Charali, which will lead to Jairampur, and from Jairampur to Jagun along NH 315.

The magistrate has appealed to all concerned to abide by the advisory.