APWWS seeks action over viral video

ITANAGAR, 29 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has written to the member secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Child Welfare Committee in the Itanagar Capital Region regarding a viral video showing the beating up of a school child.

In the letter, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling expressed deep shock over the incident, and urged the authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry, emphasising on the importance of the child’s wellbeing and safety.

Maling also called for “swift intervention and a proper investigation into bullying at Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA),” highlighting that the incident might not have surfaced without the viral video.

She appealed to the SLSA authority to “immediately constitute a committee to unearth the incident and take necessary action against the person(s) involved to ensure that such incident does not recur.”

Maling further said that, “although no complaint has been made to the society, it is often heard that such incidents take place in many school hostels. This incident involving children should serve as an eye-opener to all school authorities.”

Additionally, Maling questioned the government regarding the delay in reconstitution of the APSCPCR, and called for its early reconstitution.