APIC fines PIOs

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) has imposed monetary penalty on two public information officers (PIO) for not complying with the commission’s directions and committing “gross violation of the provisions of the RTI Act.”

The PIOs are Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin and Damin (Kurung Kumey) BDO Lokam Kani.

While a penalty of Rs 25,000 has been imposed on Chobin, the commission has fined Kani Rs 50,000 in two appeal cases.

Both the officials have been directed to deposit the penalty before 15 December, and to provide all the documents sought by the appellants on the next dates of hearing on 5 and 12 March, 2024. (DIPR)