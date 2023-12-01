Guv extends Indigenous Faith Day greetings

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of the Indigenous Faith Day, and expressed hope that the celebration of the day would “inspire all to carry forward our indigenous faith system, as the people have done since time immemorial, and further strengthen the bonds of our composite culture and belief.”

“On this occasion, I offer my prayers to the almighty to bestow his choicest blessings on each one of us,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)