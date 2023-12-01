APSCPCR expresses anguish over SLSA incident

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has expressed deep anguish over the incident of scuffle and physical abuse of many minor children at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) by a few senior students of the same academy.

The commission said that it has sought a detailed report from the SLSA principal and the sports director regarding the incident.

On Friday, APSCPCR member secretary Khoda Rakhi visited the SLSA and interacted with the principal.

“It was reported that all the students have been sent back to their families and the school is closed for one week,” the APSCPCR member secretary said in a release.

She also discussed the matter with the sports director and sought a copy of the inquiry report from the committee constituted in this regard.

Rakhi said that “strict action must be taken against all those found involved in the case.”

She observed that, “though this may be the first case of physical abuse in the academy, the occurrence of such incidents in the past cannot be completely ruled out.”

Meanwhile, the member secretary urged the state government to “reconstitute the new commission as soon as possible.”

The tenure of the commission expired in August, 2023.