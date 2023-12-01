GoAP effects bureaucratic reshuffle

ITANAGAR, 30 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh government has effected a bureaucratic reshuffle, assigning new postings to 23 senior officials.

A total of 23 Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officials have been transferred and posted to different districts and departments of the state.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, in an order issued on Wednesday, said that the reshuffle was conducted as per the direction of the Election Commission of India. The Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state are due early next year.

The chief secretary also directed the controlling officers to relieve those transferred by Thursday.

According to the order, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Bamin Nime and his Pakke-Kessang counterpart Cheechung Chukhu have been posted as joint secretaries at the civil secretariat here.

Longding DC Bani Lego has been appointed as the Pakke-Kessang DC, replacing T Pado, the order said.

Seijosa ADC Toko Babu has been appointed as the director of the State Council of Education Research & Training, relieving IAS officer Pige Ligu.

Kimin ADC Bekir Nyorak has been appointed as the Longding DC, the order stated. (PTI)