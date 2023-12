MATHOW, 30 Nov: More than 300 people of Mathow and adjoining villages in West Kameng district benefitted from services provided by 18 government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by GPC Sunita Siongju, in the presence of MO Dr Punyo Kobing, Nafra block BJP mandal president Apai Siongju, HoDs, and the GBs of Mathow and adjoining villages.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was also observed with the pledge. (DIPRO)