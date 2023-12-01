IPR branch office inaugurated

RUKSIN, 30 Nov: The information & public relations (IPR) branch office-cum-publicity unit here in East Siang district was inaugurated at the ADC office complex on Thursday by Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu.

“The IPR branch office will inform the public about the policies and programmes of the government, as well as keep the government informed of the people’s reactions to its policies and programmes,” Ering said.

Stating that “communication is the most vital process of socioeconomic development,” Ering opined that “asking and listening to the local communities, residents, and interested groups about their views and inputs would yield new insights.”

He said that a well-informed public would always be able to understand the benefits of modern development and would meaningfully contribute to the state-building process.

Taggu expressed hope that the IPR officials would carry out appropriate publicity activities in the local area through mass media and maintain liaison with the press fraternity, including the AIR and Doordarshan, in the interest of the local populace.

“Providing information about the benefits and advantages of the government schemes and projects, in particular at an early stage, allows people time to think about issues, their direct and indirect impacts and short- and long-term resource use implications, and formulate their views,” he said.

Ruksin ADC (i/c) Jecob Tabing, DIPRO Deepali Dodum, ZPMs Aruni Jamoh and Bimol Lego, and officials of the Ruksin administration and the IPR department attended the programme. (DIPRO)