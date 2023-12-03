Guv extends Int’l Day of PwDs greetings

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the divyangjans of the state, “as also of other parts of the country and the world,” on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

He expressed hope that the celebration of the day would “create awareness for the cause of the differently-abled for promoting their dignity, safety, security, rights, and equal opportunity for progress in the society.”

The governor urged every section of the society to do their bit in securing proper rehabilitation for the differently-abled people and encourage them to be performers. He also urged the divyangjans to “inculcate mental robustness and spirit to be an achiever, building up self-confidence and optimism to overcome the mental inhibition in you.”

“On this day, let us seek and identify the abilities of the divyangjans and promote them. Let this day serve as a reminder that inclusion is not just a concept; it is a shared responsibility and a testament to the strength we derive from embracing our differences,” he said. (Raj Bhavan)