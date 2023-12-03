CM urges newly recruited state govt employees to work with responsibility

ITANAGAR, 2 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealed to the newly recruited Groups C and D employees in various state government departments to work with responsibility and dedication for the welfare and development of the state.

In an unprecedented move, Khandu on Saturday interacted with and felicitated all the 144 new Groups C and D recruits, selected through the combined graduate level examination and the combined higher secondary level examination conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB).

In a function titled ‘Rozgar Mela’, organised by the state government at the state banquet hall here, Khandu handed each new recruit a personally signed congratulatory letter, welcoming them into the government’s fold and encouraging them to work for the welfare and development of the state.

“On behalf of Team Arunachal, I welcome you to the fraternity of public servants of the state. Your actions, ethics and vision in your service life will help shape the future of our state. As you go about your duties, your actions and thoughts should remain focused towards fulfillment of the aspirations of your fellow citizens.

Every step that you take must be towards the betterment of our state and nation,” the chief minister said in the letter.

“You will play an important role in shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh. The responsibility of building a Viksit Arunachal lies on your shoulders. Let us move ahead together, taking along every person, every family, every village, every culture, every dream and every hope. Together we can and must build a strong Arunachal Pradesh. As you go about your duties, remember to act without fear or favour, with honesty and dedication,” the letter read.

Addressing the newly selected employees, Khandu hailed them for getting employed purely on merit, hard work and dedication.

“Now that you are government employees, coming through a transparent and fair recruitment process, you have the responsibility to continue the trend of honesty, transparency and honesty in discharging your duties,” he said.

Speaking of the APSSB, an initiative close to his heart, Khandu said that, while serving as the tourism minister, he felt the need to initiate recruitment for all Groups C and D posts in a fair and transparent manner, based on merit. Earlier, all such posts used to be filled up in-house by the departments concerned, stamping a question mark on the merit of those selected.

“Formation of APSSB could have been done through a simple cabinet decision and a subsequent notification. But I made it a legislation and passed it through the assembly, so that no one in the future could tinker with it easily,” he said.

The APSSB was established through an Act in 2017. The ISO 9001-2015 certified body has till date selected 1,577 employees through 21 examinations in various categories.

With government employees getting selected only on merit (through the APSSB and the APPSC), Khandu said that, “in the next five to six years, the state government will have a workforce that can achieve wonders for the state in terms of development, revenue generation and governance.”

He, however, expressed concern over the presence of “a few individual employees who, from time to time, get lured away by easy money and indulge in corrupt practices.”

He appealed to the newly recruited officers to “not get lured away but set the benchmark for honesty, sincerity and dedication.” (CM’s PR Cell)