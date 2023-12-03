Daying Ering Memorial GHSS celebrates golden jubilee

Institutions are shaped by teachers, students: Rina

PASIGHAT, 2 Dec: Daying Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School (DEMGHSS) here in East Siang district celebrated its golden jubilee year at the school’s auditorium on Saturday.

Dignitaries, alumni, students, teachers, parents, and others participated in the celebration. The school’s former principals and its first-batch Class 10 alumni were felicitated on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, educationist-turned-MLA Kento Rina said that “an institution is made by the dedication of its teachers to impart the best quality education and nurture their students to be worthy citizens for the state and the nation as a whole with a commitment of its students to strive to excel by dint of hard work, discipline and punctuality to build a better future and excel in their chosen fields in life.”

Rina also underscored the role of the parents to provide guidance and time to their wards. He noted “with immense pride” that the alumni of the school have made their alma mater proud and are serving the nation as doctors, engineers, administrators, officers, social workers, entrepreneurs, and valuable members of the society in various capacities.

Earlier, the MLA paid tribute to former union minister and illustrious son of the state, Dr Daying Ering, and inaugurated the Golden Jubilee Gate.

Retired teacher Janartan Thakur recalled his service as a teacher of the school, and also recalled “the spark and zeal” of the former students and teachers, and urged the students to follow the footsteps of the school’s alumni.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong in his address said that “the DEMGHSS mini-stadium is another infrastructural initiative for the institution,” and said that “teachers unlock the door of knowledge and learning, and the onus is on the students to take optimum opportunities to excel.”

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that the school was established five decades ago in an OBT type structure with community support as a mark of tribute to his late father and the architect of modern Arunachal, late Daying Ering. He asked the current generation of students to draw inspiration from the alumni of the school.

MLA Lombo Tayeng said that DEMGHSS “has carved a reputation for academic excellence,” and asked the students to “carry forward this spirit in the future too.”

Earlier, DEMGHSS Principal Lat Ratan highlighted the growth of the school.

The first day’s programme was attended by, among others, DC Tayi Taggu, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, Elementary Education Joint Director Obuk Panor, DDSE Odhuk Tabing, DEMGHSS Vice Principal Akak Boko, retired DEMGHSS principals Osup Lego, Papang Rukbo and Apel Tayeng, municipal councillors, and HoDs.

Students of DEMGHSS and other schools enthralled the audience with cultural presentations on the first day. (DIPRO)