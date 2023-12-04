Fed calls for ban on gambling

DIYUN, 3 Dec: The Chakma Youth Federation of Arunachal (CYFA) has called for prohibition of gambling activities here in Changlang district.

“Gambling has been increasingly prevalent in Diyun, adversely affecting the social fabric, economic stability, and the overall wellbeing of its residents,” the CYFA stated in a release, and emphasised the urgent need for stringent measures to curtail these activities.

CYFA general secretary Royashish Chakma said that “the proliferation of gambling has led to a surge in social issues such as addiction, financial instability, and

crime rates, significantly impacting our community’s harmony and progress.

“We are calling upon the authorities to take decisive steps to implement a complete ban on gambling in Diyun,” he said.

“While gambling might seem like harmless entertainment to some, its detrimental impacts on individuals, families, and society cannot be overlooked, especially in places like Diyun,” Chakma said.

The CYFA urged all stakeholders, including local authorities, policymakers and citizens, to “join hands in supporting this crucial initiative.”