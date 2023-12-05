Governor greets people on Podi Barbi

ITANAGAR, 4 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik greeted the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Podi-Barbi.

The Governor expressed hope that the festival will usher-in happiness, good harvest and prosperity in the society.

“Festivals play a crucial role in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the indigenous tribes. The celebration of festivals in Arunachal Pradesh involves display of traditional art forms, music, dance, and rituals. These events bring the community together and also create a sense of identity and belonging among the people,” Parnaik said in a message.

“I am sanguine that this festival will further strengthen the cultural assets of the Adi tribe, particularly Ramo, Pai-Libo and Bokar communities, ” he said. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)