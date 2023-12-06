Society recommends developing ecotourism circuit in ICR

ITANAGAR, 5 Dec: Recommendation to develop an ecotourism circuit, “linking the Biological Park, Ganga Lake, the Poma riverine belt and the unique Bamboosetum of Chessa” was made during the 6th governing board meeting of the Zoo Society, held at the office of the environment, forests & climate change department here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was chaired by the PCCF & HoFF (EF&CC), various issues concerning the biological park were deliberated upon and a suitable strategy was recommended for scientific management of the park and its contiguous areas “from the ecotourism point of view.”

The board recommended developing the area as a sustainable ecotourism circuit in the Itanagar Capital Region, and to “promote it globally.”

The governing board welcomed the recent arrival of two tigers and three gharials, and informed that “the department is making all efforts to introduce a rhino in the biological park, besides introducing e-vehicles in the zoo for visitors soon, to boost eco-friendly tourism.”