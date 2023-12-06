Hydropower potential resource for self-reliant Arunachal: CM

MONIGONG, 5 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday reiterated that “hydropower is one of the most potential resources for a self-reliant Arunachal Pradesh and the way forward to development.”

Joining the celebration of Podi Barbi festival of the Bokar (Adi) community here in Shi-Yomi district, Khandu said that the hydropower potential of the state, if utilised sensibly and scientifically, can become the game-changer for a revenue-starved state like Arunachal.

“Yes, we have challenges in terms of difficult terrains and topography. We need to convert these challenges into resources, and hydropower is one way of doing it,” he said.

Khandu said that, as many as five hydroelectric projects (HEP) are in the pipeline in the district, specifically in the region adjoining Tato, the district headquarters. These are Tato-I HEP (186 MW), Tato-II (700 MW), Heo (240 MW), Naying (1,000 MW), and Hirong HEP (500 MW).

He informed that all the five projects will be executed by the NEEPCO, replacing private agencies engaged earlier.

“These projects, in fact, were to be executed by private companies that had entered into MoUs with previous state governments, but they failed. We made it a point that only trustworthy agencies with expertise and central government backup will be engaged. Hence, with the support of the central government, we are roping in only central government enterprises like NEEPCO, NHPC, SJVN and others to develop hydropower potential in the state,” he said.

Urging the people of the area to cooperate with the executing agencies, Khandu said that, while the state as a whole will benefit, especially with its 12 per cent share of free power, “Shi-Yomi district will exclusively benefit from the 2 per cent – 1 per cent from the state government, and 1 per cent from the project developer, as incorporated in the state’s power policy for local area development.”

He said that “a 2 per cent share from about 2,500 MW of power generation will be huge and can entirely change the scenario in the district.”

“Our objective is development of our villages. The more we (state government) earn, the more we invest in developmental projects,” Khandu added.

He informed that, in order to bring in development in the rural areas of the state, the panchayati raj institutions (PRI) are being strengthened with more power and finance. Expressing hope that proposed hydropower projects would start functioning soon, Khandu assured that “once it happens, funds allocated to PRIs will exponentially grow each year.”

“The state’s revenue in 2016 was Rs 900 crore. Then we formed our government and went for drastic reforms. You will not believe, in 2023 our state-owned revenue clocked Rs 3,500 crore,” he informed.

Responding to a four-point memorandum demanding upgradation of the Monigong general ground; construction of a new festival ground; a multipurpose hall and gallery in Pidi circle; and creation of a new administrative circle called Pangja, submitted by the locals, Khandu gave assurance that “all will be fulfilled.”

“I assure that the new administrative circle will be approved next year, but let us develop this general ground for multipurpose uses. Instead of going for a new festival ground, this general ground can be developed in such a way that it can also be used for all festivals and functions. Rest assured, a multipurpose hall and gallery in Pidi circle will also be sanctioned soon,” he said.

Acknowledging the sporting talents inherent in the youths of the area, many of whom have excelled in all levels, the CM assured to provide requisite sports infrastructure.

He announced that, as a first step, a footsal complex would be developed here to hone the soccer skills of the local youths.

Also present on the occasion were local legislator and Legislative Assembly Passang Dorjee Sona and MLA Ojing Tayeng. (CM’s PR Cell)