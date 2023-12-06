TCLPF organises rallies to press demand for autonomous council

Staff Reporter

KHONSA, 5 Dec: The Tirap Changlang Longding People’s Forum (TCLPF) on Tuesday organised peaceful public rallies in the headquarters of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts, demanding that the three districts be brought together as an autonomous council.

People from all walks of life, including students, members of NGOs and CBOs, GBs, PRI leaders, and public participated in the rallies.

In Khonsa, the participants marched from the market to the DC’s office, shouting slogans and holding placards reading ‘No autonomy, no rest’, ‘We demand autonomy for better future’, ‘We demand for more job opportunity’, ‘Our demand our Constitutional right’, and such.

Later, the forum’s district unit submitted a memorandum to the prime minister through the deputy commissioner, demanding autonomy.