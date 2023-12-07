Mini-secretariat sanctioned, primary works underway

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 6 Dec: The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of a mini-secretariat here in East Siang district, and the primary works are already in progress.

The state PWD – the implementing agency of the multi-crore project – earlier floated an e-tender for the building construction project, and M/s Purvanchal Enterprise won the bid. It has also outlined the demarcation of the building construction site near the Sibor farming area.

Sources in the Pasighat PWD division informed that soil testing and other geological investigation with regard to the plot for the mini-secretariat were completed on Monday “and the result is awaited.”

It is learnt that the model turnkey of the project, including structural drawing, design and architecture, will be prepared and submitted by the construction firm, and verified by PWD engineers.

The establishment of the mini-secretariat was a commitment of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who had announced the project while attending the Banggo Solung celebration here on 9 September last year. The state government subsequently sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the construction of the two-storied mini-secretariat building on 14 September this year.

As per the tender, the stipulated period of completion of the mini-secretariat project is 24 months.

In addition to the mini-secretariat project, a scheme for an RCC bridge over Ruksin Nalla (a perennial stream) along the entry road has been approved by the authority.

Meanwhile, the Ruksin ADC office has submitted its requirement of office rooms, kitchen and storerooms to Bilat PWD Subdivision Assistant Engineer for verification.

Ruksin town, bordering Assam, attained the urban town status in December 2021. The state government also sanctioned a sub-treasury office in March last year.

The demand for infrastructure development projects was raised by Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, who approached local MLA Ninong Ering, who took the initiative to pursue the matter with the state government.