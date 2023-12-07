AAPSU demands removal of SLSA principal, warden

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Dec: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday pressed for removal of the principal and the hostel warden of Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu, following the horrific bullying incident that had occurred there on 28 November.

Ten students of Class 10, who were allegedly involved in the hazing incident, have been rusticated from the hostel, and an inquiry committee has been constituted to unearth the entire episode.

In a press conference held here, AAPSU assistant education secretary Lingdom Kame said that “the union is deeply shocked and concerned by the bullying incident,” and added that the SLSA authorities should ensure that such an incident does not recur.

The AAPSU squarely blamed the school authorities for “poor administration and management leading to such incident,” and demanded that the principal and the warden be removed immediately.

The union urged the authorities to install CCTV cameras in the hostel, “so that the students can be monitored properly,” and urged the state government to appoint four wardens, saying that the absence of adequate staffers led to the hazing incident.

The union demanded a thorough investigation into the incident, and said that “stringent action should be initiated against the students involved in horrifying incident.”

It further urged the government to bear the medical expenditures of all the injured students.