APIC penalises PIOs

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC) on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on PIO and Upper Subansiri DRDA PD Tanam Kyali, under Section 20 (1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005 “for neglecting and refusing in furnishing the information to the appellant and defying the order of the commission” in connection with APIC Case No 316/2023 (appeal).

The commission also ordered him to “compensate Rs 5,000 to appellant Nikam Dabu for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey expenses due to delay in furnishing of information to the appellant.”

Similarly, the commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 25,000 on Seppa (East Kameng) EAC and PIO Abu Taba, and ordered him to pay compensation of Rs 5,000 to appellant Takheng Lamnio “for the monetary losses incurred on to and fro journey expenses due to delaying in furnishing of information sought in connection with Appeal No APIC-422/2023.”

Both the PIOs have been directed to deposit the penalty amount in favour of the APIC registrar, along with the challan of payment, for final disposal of the appeals.

“Failure to comply with these orders may invite disciplinary action against the PIOs under Section 20 (2) of RTI Act of 2005,” the APIC said.