Kabu FC, Nyiko FC champions of West Siang District Level Football Tournament

AALO, 7 Dec: Kabu FC won the 5th edition of the West Siang District Level Football Tournament in the boys’ category, defeating Darka FC 3-1 in the final match played at the Darka football ground on Thursday.

Nyiko FC were the champions in the girls’ category of the tournament. They defeated Legend FC 4-0 in the final match.

BJP leader Topin Ete and 5th Infantry Brigade Commander, Brig Md Shahid Ahmad, witnessed the boys’ final match.

Sixteen teams from various football clubs in West Siang district had participated in the boys’ category of the tournament, which was organised by the West Siang District Football Association. (DIPRO)