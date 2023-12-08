Paralympic contingent leaves for Delhi

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The paralympic sports contingent of Arunachal Pradesh left for New Delhi on Thursday to represent the state at the 1st Khelo India Para Games-2023, being organised there from 10 to 17 December by the Sports Authority of India and the union sports & youth affairs ministry.

The team was flagged off from here by Sports & Youth Affairs Director Tadar Appa, in the presence of Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago, SAA Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara, and members of the Paralympic Association of Arunachal.

The contingent

Techi Sonu (men’s powerlifting, 80 kg weight category) Tarh Radhe (men’s 65 kg weight category) Biri Takar (SL-4 category) Dangu Talik (SH-6 category) Bamang Rade (SH-6 category) Nabam James (official escort) Gita Karki (coach) Kerbia Dodum (CDM) Nada Apa (nodal officer)

“Over 1,400 participants from 32 states and union territories, besides the Services Sports Board, will compete in seven sports disciplines: para athletics, para archery, para badminton, CP football, para table tennis, para shooting, and para powerlifting.

“Among the northeastern states, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh will witness their para athletes competing in the Games,” Appa said.