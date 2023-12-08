Internship training on forestry edn underway            

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: Forestry graduates from three different colleges of the country are taking part in a three-month-long internship training course on forestry education which began at the conference hall of the principal chief conservator of forests here on Thursday.

Organised by the State Forest Research Institute, the training was earlier inaugurated by principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) and head of forests force Jitendra Kumar.

The programme was also attended by PCCF (A&V), additional PCCF, CCF, director, SFRI and many senior forest officers of the department.

PCCF Jitendra Kumar and senior scientist, course director R.K Taj, SFRI director H.B Abo and DFO silviculture Ankit Kumar also spoke on the occasion.