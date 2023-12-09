Garg urges HPDCAPL to diversify energy portfolio

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: HPD & Power Commissioner Ankur Garg has urged the Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL) to “diversify its energy portfolio, incorporating solar and wind energy alongside hydro energy.”

The commissioner was speaking during the HPDCAPL’s 17th foundation day programme at the state banquet hall here on Friday.

Emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts, he suggested taking up joint ventures with established CPSUs like the NEEPCO, the NHPC and the SJVN.

Earlier, HPDCAPL Chairman Toko Onuj provided valuable insights into the corporation’s inception, and outlined the significance of the ‘jal urja mitra’ skill development training programme.

Certificates were later given to 29 individuals who completed their training.

The SJVN general manager and the hydropower undersecretary were also present on the occasion.