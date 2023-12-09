GoAP effects reshuffle in police administration

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The state government has announced transfer and posting of several senior police officers with immediate effect, an official notification said.

Three IPS officers and four Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers have been transferred and posted to various districts of the state, it said.

Longding SP Tumme Amo, who was recently posted in the insurgency-hit district, has been transferred to Aalo in West Siang district as the commandant of the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Armed Battalion (AAPBn).

APPS officer Dekio Gumja, who was holding the post of the commandant of the 2nd AAPBn in Aalo, has been posted as the new SP of Longding, the order issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendra said.

Kamle SP RP Meena has been posted as the officer on special duty to the DGP, while IPS officer S Prabhu Desai, awaiting posting, has been appointed as SP (crime), it added. (PTI)