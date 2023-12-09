ICR DA to start smart classes in 2 GHSSs

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) district administration, in collaboration with BYJU’S, is going to start smart classes for the students of Class 8 to 12 here, with the aim of improving the overall education scenario and keeping in view the importance of digital tools and technologies for learning.

ADC Shweta Nagarkoti informed, “Initially, the smart class project will be implemented in two government schools – GHSS Arunodaya and Mallo Tarin GHSS – as a pilot project.

The ADC further informed that the project has been initiated “with a vision to make quality content and teachers accessible to students anywhere.”

“By incorporating innovative teaching methods, the students will be motivated to learn, thereby increasing their interest in studies,” she said.

All the teachers of Class 8 to 12 of GHSS Arunodaya are attending a training programme for smart classes. After undergoing the online training, they will provide classroom education through the smart monitor installed in classrooms with the help of the BYJU’Ss app.

The students have been provided access to the app, through which they can go through their courses from any device, at home or anywhere.

The project is being sponsored by BYJU’S under its corporate social responsibility initiative. (DIPRO)