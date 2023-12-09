Multi-village water supply project handed over

NAMSAI, 8 Dec: A multi-village water supply project, for Wagunpather-I, -II and -IV and Mokrun, was handed over to the Village Water and Sanitation Committee by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom here on Friday.

The project, sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission, will provide potable water to 170 households @ 55 litres per capita. The plant is IoT-operated, which enables automatic pumping as well as supply to distribution network of Wagunpather-II and the zonal tanks in Wagunpather-I and -IV and Mokrun. It can be operated through a mobile and the gathered data will be transmitted to the users.

The MLA urged the villagers to “inculcate a sense of ownership and take responsibility in maintaining the treatment plant.”

He also inaugurated a community hall in Mokrun village, and a 10-metre-long bridge at Wagun-IV village.

Namsai DC CR Khampa and ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhyn accompanied the MLA. (DIPRO)