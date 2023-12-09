Kamlang RFO Bunty Tao elected as RFA president

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Wakro (Lohit)-based Kamlang Tiger Reserve & Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer (RFO) Bunty Tao has been elected as the president of the Ranger Federation of Asia (RFA).

The RFA is a regional body of the International Ranger Federation.

Tao had represented India at the World Ranger Congress in 2019 in Nepal, and was a panel member of the side events at the Asia Oark Congress in Sabah, Malaysia, in May 2022.

Tao’s election came during the first-ever meet of the RFA held in Guwahati (Assam) from 5 to 8 December, in collaboration with Assam’s environment & forests department and NGO Aaranyak.

Twenty countries took part in the meet, which also included rigorous discussions and training.