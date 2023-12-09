Guv asks security forces to ‘wipe out’ antisocial elements

CHANGLANG, 8 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik asked the security forces deployed here in Changlang district to coordinate with one another and make plans to “wipe out antisocial elements from the district.”

Interacting with the security officers during his maiden visit here on Friday, the governor said that “the heads of the security forces will be called to Itanagar very soon to discuss and chalk out plans.”

Parnaik also interacted with the HoDs, and sought information from the DDSE on the education scenario and the percentage of dropout students. He also sought the status of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) from the UD department.

The governor interacted with GBs, panchayat members, members of CBOs, recovered drugs addicts, and the women anti-drugs squad, and expressed appreciation for their services.

ZPC Khongkho Mossang briefed the governor on the status of the panchayat development works in the district.

Earlier, the governor and his wife were received here by MLA Tesam Pongte, the PWD minister’s adviser Phosum Khimhun, GBs, panchayat members, and government officials. [DIPRO]